Tamil Nadu

Baalu wins by over 5 lakh votes in Sriperumbudur

more-in

DMK leader T. R. Baalu has defeated his PMK rival A. Vaithilingam by a margin of more than 5.35 lakh votes to win the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

While the final results were yet to be declared, Mr. Baalu, by the 32nd round, had polled a total of 7,93,281 votes. Mr. Vaithilingam secured 2,55,326 votes. MNM candidate M. Sridhar came third by polling 1,35,258.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 3:28:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/baalu-wins-by-over-5-lakh-votes-in-sriperumbudur/article27228846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY