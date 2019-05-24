Baalu wins by over 5 lakh votes in Sriperumbudur

DMK leader T. R. Baalu has defeated his PMK rival A. Vaithilingam by a margin of more than 5.35 lakh votes to win the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

While the final results were yet to be declared, Mr. Baalu, by the 32nd round, had polled a total of 7,93,281 votes. Mr. Vaithilingam secured 2,55,326 votes. MNM candidate M. Sridhar came third by polling 1,35,258.