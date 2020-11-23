Baalu challenges Home Minister

Says DMK had done more for T.N.

DMK treasurer and Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu on Sunday said his party could organise a face-to-face meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in every street to explain the development schemes secured by the DMK for Tamil Nadu when it was part of the Congress-led government at the Centre.

Reacting to Mr. Shah’s accusation that the DMK had not done anything for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Baalu said while the DMK achieved a lot during its presence in the Union government, the BJP had deprived Tamil Nadu of its share from the GST while instigating communalism.

Mr. Baalu said when the DMK was part of the government led by V.P. Singh, it had succeeded in implementing the Mandal Commission recommendation, providing 27% reservation for OBCs in education and jobs.

“When we supported A.B. Vajpayee, we could ensure the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and Manimandapam for Kamaraj. We cancelled the POTA and stopped the privatisation of Salem Steel Plant when we supported Manmohan Singh,” he said.

Mr. Baalu, who had released a long list of schemes implemented through the Centre, said a desalination plant at a cost of ₹908 crore was set up for fulfilling the drinking water requirements of Chennai. “Even the Metro Rail project for which Mr. Shah laid the foundation stone was actually brought to the State by the DMK government and 75% of the work was completed during our time,” he said. The BJP which had an alliance with the AIADMK had destroyed social justice, he added.