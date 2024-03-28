Awareness session on jewellery hallmarking held in Tirupattur

March 28, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

An awareness session on hallmarking for gold and silver jewellers and pawn brokers was organised by the Chennai wing of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Tirupattur on Thursday.

According to a press release, the BIS, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, explained its various schemes including product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery and artefacts and laboratory services for around 40 jewellers and pawn brokers as part of consumer protection efforts of the BIS.

At the session, jewellers were explained about the importance of the hallmarking scheme and its origin and growth. Also, the session also discussed BIS hallmarking scheme and procedures, hallmarking rules and regulation, responsibilities of jewellers, elements of Indian Standard and online registration.

On the occasion, D. Jeevanandam, Joint Director, BIS (Chennai), and Dinesh Raja Gopalan, Scientist-C, BIS (Chennai) participated, the release said.