Awareness programme on cyber security

The Information Technology Department will be conducting a cyber security awareness programme for Tamil Nadu government officials from various departments. The event will be inaugurated by IT Minister Mano Thangaraj.

The programme will provide training to over 3,000 government officials from across the State, who will attend online and classroom practical sessions. Priority would be given to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Information Security Officers (ISOs)

The trainees will learn the dos and don'ts of phishing and ransomware, and what to do in the event of a cyber attack and where to report it, among other things.

A note issued by the IT Department said Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in adopting digital services in various operations. It was, therefore, essential to make ourselves aware of these threats in order to secure our digital assets.