Awareness programme for doctors on domestic violence organised

November 29, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health care professionals must have a database of reference to services for women who suffer domestic violence, say activists working to prevent it.

At an awareness programme in the Institute of Mental Health on Tuesday, postgraduate medical students were given an overview of how lack of support service had led to the death of a woman in Delhi though she had sought medical treatment at a hospital for injuries following abuse by her partner.

Had her injuries been validated and doctors, who treated her, offered her references she may have survived, said Sajitha Spelmen, associate director at the International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC).

“Nearly 75% of victims of domestic violence did not report abuse during COVID-19 pandemic as the shelters were closed. We kept our shelters open here in the city,” Ms. Spelmen said. According to her, one in three women experience domestic violence from the age of 15 in the country and over 31% of Indian women have been physically, sexually abused. However, over 75% of victims of domestic violence did not report it, she added.

The awareness programme also cited the laws that mandated providing immediate first aid and medical treatment free of cost to women who come with injuries from domestic violence. Doctors must validate the injuries and offer patients opportunities to speak about their injuries when they come for treatment she said.

Ms. Spelmen spoke of movies on the subject and cases of domestic violence that were reported in the media.

The awareness programme on healthcare response to domestic violence was organised as part of 16 days of activism marking the International Day for elimination of violence against women observed on November 25 and International Human Rights Day celebrated on December 10.