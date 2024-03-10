GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awards given for contribution to education, space science and business

March 10, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G, Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, and Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director, India Space Research Organisation (ISRO), received the Lifetime Achievement Awards. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Weekend Leader, an online portal that focuses on delivering positive and inspiring news, conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards on G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology and Mylswamy Annadurai, Former Director, India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their contribution to education and space science.

Apart from this, Business Luminary Awards were given to B Soundararajan, Founder of Suguna Poultry and K Madhavan, Founder of Peps Mattress. Mr.Soundararajan was not present at the event but the organizing committee mentioned about how he built his business from scratch and today supports over 40,000 farmers across India. The committee also highlighted about Mr.Madhavan’s foray into entrepreneurship and how today his company Peps Industries is one of the pioneers in the spring mattress industry, with a turnover of Rs.555 crore and a 44% market share.

P C Vinoj Kumar, Founder Editor of The Weekend Leader said that all the awardees have beaten several odds to achieve success. V.M.Muralidharan, Chairman of Ethiraj College for Women lauded the growth story of Suguna Poultry. “Suguna Poultry is a great story – a small farm has now become a institution,” he said.

