Atrocities against Dalits happen irrespective of whether DMK or AIADMK is in power: Thirumavalavan

November 26, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has rejected the charge that his party has been “too soft” on its ally, the ruling DMK, despite periodic instances of crimes against Dalits.

In an an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Thirumavalavan recalled that the party had mobilised 5,000 people and organised two protests in Vengaivayal issue. “In Krishnagiri district, there has been a spate of continuous attack on Dalits, including more than 10 murders. The party organised a protest mobilising over 10,000 people in Hosur recently. In southern districts, we have organised protests in Madurai and Tirunelveli against atrocities on Dalits. To say that we haven’t protested (against the ruling DMK) is nothing but political grudge against the VCK. We cannot hold just the ruling party responsible for atrocities against Dalits as they continue to happen irrespective of whether DMK or AIADMK is in power,” he said.

At its recent high-level executive committee meeting in Chennai, the VCK adopted two resolutions critical of the State government. The resolutions criticised the “increasing instances” of caste-atrocities against Adi Dravidars across Tamil Nadu, especially in southern districts due to “Sanathana forces”. It also urged the State to take steps to hand over of ‘Panchami’ lands to Dalits, pass SC/ST sub-plan laws in the Assembly and conduct socio-economic caste census. The party also called for ending proliferation of drugs not just in urban but also in the rural parts.

Asked particularly about the law enforcement agencies’ inability to arrest the perpetrators, who mixed human faeces into the drinking water tank used by Dalits in Vengaivayal, even after so many months, Mr. Thirumavalavan was critical of the police inaction but had positive words to say about the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“The Chief Minister wants to take action in the case. The delay is due to police who say that DNA test has to be done and that they will arrest ‘actual perpetrators’. It is because of our intervention that the Chief Minister transferred the case to the CB-CID. We protested twice. CM wants the arrests to happen but the police is delaying the arrests,” he charged.

Asked if alliance with the DMK, which speaks of ‘Dravidian’ model and social justice, could weaken if the crimes against Dalits continue, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “DMK and VCK are on the same page when it comes to justice for Dalits. But, the ‘system’ doesn’t allow for it. We are not justifying or accepting it (rise in crimes against Dalits), but we understand it. We are in an alliance with DMK on the anti-BJP plank. We have to work with each other beyond one issue. That doesn’t mean VCK has diluted its stance or we have lost our character to fight for Dalits.” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was important for the State government to create an ‘intelligence’ unit to keep tabs on caste groups and prevent ‘caste-terror’.

“We have urged the State government to create a separate ‘intelligence’ unit to stop caste-crimes such as Melavalavu murders, which happened with full knowledge of the police. There is a need to create a unit like ‘Q branch’, which was formed to stop operation of Naxal groups. We need something similar to stop ‘caste terrorism’. It is not right to say we are keeping quiet because VCK is an ally of the DMK,” he insisted.