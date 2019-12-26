Tamil Nadu

At science centre, a queue to watch solar eclipse

A young boy observing the eclipse at the District Science Centre.

A young boy observing the eclipse at the District Science Centre.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Scientists explain the phenomenon to curios children

More than 1,500 residents, including schoolchildren across Vellore, turned up at the District Science Centre at Sathuvachari on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, which was clearly visible in most parts of the district.

The eclipse attracted many keen school and college students, who posed several questions to the scientists present at the centre.

A view of the solar eclipse as seen from Vellore

A view of the solar eclipse as seen from Vellore   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The scientists explained the phenomenon of solar eclipse and the mechanism behind the viewing equipment to students from schools across Vellore, Katpadi, Arcot, Ranipet, Visharam and Sholingut. Varun V, a school student, said that he was extremely excited to catch a glimpse of the eclipse and his father Vaidyanathan said that this was the first time he viewed an eclipse at a science centre.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
astronomy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 10:37:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/at-science-centre-a-queue-to-watch-solar-eclipse/article30405290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY