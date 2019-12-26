At science centre, a queue to watch solar eclipse

More than 1,500 residents, including schoolchildren across Vellore, turned up at the District Science Centre at Sathuvachari on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, which was clearly visible in most parts of the district.
The eclipse attracted many keen school and college students, who posed several questions to the scientists present at the centre.
The scientists explained the phenomenon of solar eclipse and the mechanism behind the viewing equipment to students from schools across Vellore, Katpadi, Arcot, Ranipet, Visharam and Sholingut. Varun V, a school student, said that he was extremely excited to catch a glimpse of the eclipse and his father Vaidyanathan said that this was the first time he viewed an eclipse at a science centre.
