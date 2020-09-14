Tamil Nadu

Association of University Teachers protests against Interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board in Cuddalore

Members of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) staging a protest in front of the Kandaswami Naidu College for Women in Cuddalore on Monday

Members of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) staging a protest in front of the Kandaswami Naidu College for Women in Cuddalore on Monday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Teaching staff of the C. Kandaswami Naidu College for Women here, under the aegis of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), on Monday staged a protest in front of the premises, against the anti-teacher activities by the Interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board.

A spokesperson of the AUT said that retired Justice and Interim administrator P. Shanmugam had issued show-cause notices and later cancelled the appointment ordersof 105 teachers attached to the six Pachaiyappa’s Trust-run colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

AUT said that the action of the interim administrator was in violation of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act (TNPCR) Act, 1976 and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cancellation of the appointment orders.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 3:46:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/association-of-university-teachers-protests-against-interim-administrator-of-pachaiyappas-trust-board-in-cuddalore/article32599698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story