Association of University Teachers protests against Interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board in Cuddalore

A spokesperson of the AUT said that retired Justice and Interim administrator P. Shanmugam had issued show-cause notices, and later cancelled the appointment orders of 105 teachers

Teaching staff of the C. Kandaswami Naidu College for Women here, under the aegis of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), on Monday staged a protest in front of the premises, against the anti-teacher activities by the Interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board.

A spokesperson of the AUT said that retired Justice and Interim administrator P. Shanmugam had issued show-cause notices and later cancelled the appointment ordersof 105 teachers attached to the six Pachaiyappa’s Trust-run colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

AUT said that the action of the interim administrator was in violation of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act (TNPCR) Act, 1976 and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cancellation of the appointment orders.