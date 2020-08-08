Arumpathapuram overbridge nearing completion in Puducherry

Minister says it will be opened to traffic by this month-end

In a major relief to commuters travelling on Villupuram-Puducherry stretch, the Public Works Department is set to open the overbridge at Arumpathapuram paving the way for smooth flow of traffic on the busy road.

The work for the overbridge, which commenced in 2016, got stuck mid-way after nine persons approached the Madras High Court seeking more compensation for the land they parted with for the project to have an overbridge at the Arumpathapuram railway gate.

“We have provided the requisite compensation as per the order of the court and the land was handed over to us in February. The work started immediately after that but got delayed further due to lockdown restrictions. Now, work is on in full swing. We are planning to open the bridge for traffic by this month,” Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam told The Hindu. For the last several months, commuting on the stretch remained a harrowing task as vehicles were diverted through Perambai and Moolakulam due to the construction work for the overbridge. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned the ₹28.98 crore project in 2015 and the foundation for the work was laid in 2016.

With the work nearing completion, the Public Works Department has now submitted a proposal to the government to lay a link road between the bridge at Arumpathapuram and Nadesan Nagar.

The link road to be executed by availing ₹22 crore from a financial agency would reduce traffic congestion at Sultanpet, Reddiyarpalayam and Indira Gandhi Square as vehicles proceeding from Villupuram to Cuddalore can take the link road without entering the town area, a PWD official told The Hindu.