Arrest Nupur Sharma under UAPA: Thirumavalavan

The comments have painted India as an intolerant country and caused harm to its reputation, says VCK leader

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, over her comments on Prophet Muhammed in a debate on a television channel.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that she should be arrested under UAPA for causing harm to the interests of Indians living in the Gulf countries, many of which have objected to her comments recently, and creating religious disturbances with an intention to cause riots.

“In countries such as Saudi Arabia, there have been calls for boycott of Indian goods and this is out on social media. Indian products are being removed from the shelves of supermarkets. The Qatar government has cancelled the welcome dinner for Vice President Venkiah Naidu and countries such as Kuwait, Qatar and Iran have called the Indian Ambassador and lodged an official protest over the comments. In the world stage, the comments have painted India as an intolerant country and caused harm to its reputation,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He also said that Indian workers from Uttar Pradesh are working in Arab countries in huge numbers and now there is a situation that their livelihoods have been put at stake.

“BJP party functionaries must take responsibility for this situation. Though BJP has removed them from primary membership of the party, Nupur Sharma has said in an interview that Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP President have extended their support to her. It is now clear that her expulsion is just to fool the Arab countries,” he said.