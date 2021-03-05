Tamil Nadu

Arrack worth ₹15,000 seized

The Kirumampakkam police on Thursday seized 75 litres of arrack and a car used to transport the liquor.

The arrack was stored in 450 ml packets and in 90 ml, 150 ml, and 180 ml bottles.

The seized material was worth ₹15,000, the police said.

Police identified the accused as Chinnadurai, a resident of Uchimedu, near Kirumampakkam.

Meanwhile, Excise Department officials continued their surprise inspections at Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets to check whether billing was done properly and if CCTVs were installed.

