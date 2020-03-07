Army officer calls on Governor

Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited the Dakshin Bharat Area on Thursday and Friday.
He commenced his visit with a courtesy call on Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and discussed issues of mutual interest and welfare of Veer Naris and veterans, a press release said. He inaugurated a state-of-the-art military dental centre at Military Hospital, Chennai, built at the cost of ₹ 3.75 crore. The centre will extend services to thousands of uniformed personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard, including veterans and dependants.
During his visit to the Dakshin Bharat Area, he commended the work done by them during recent floods.
