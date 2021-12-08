Army man held for murder of taxi driver

After a prolonged investigation into the murder of a taxi-driver, M. Pandian, near Alanganallur on November 30, Madurai Rural District Police have arrested a serving army man.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said several persons at Kamakkapatti in Theni district, the native place of the deceased, and those living in his rented house in Madurai district were interrogated in the case. However, no breakthrough could be achieved.

While analysing the video footages of the movement of Pandian’s car, which was missing, the police zeroed in on the army man, M. Marnadu of Thottiyapatti near Peraiyur. The SP said Marnadu, who had a family dispute, remained frustrated.

He had hired the car at Madurai railway station on returning from Delhi. As they were proceeding towards his home late in the night, Marnadu murdered Pandian over a petty quarrel.

“We got a vital clue when the mobile phone of the driver got activated a few days back. Since, Marnadu was hospitalised after consuming poison, his brother had activated the mobile phone, following which we arrested him,” the SP said.