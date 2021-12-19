Armed men rob three persons of 21 sovereigns of gold

Four armed robbers attacked three persons and robbed them of 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, cash and a mobile phone near M. Reddiyapatti on Saturday night.

The victims – Jayasankar of Pandalgudi, T. Rajendran and K. Balamurugan – were returning home in a car, after offering prayers at the temple of their family deity near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district.

When the car was proceeding on Narthampatti- Koppuchithampatti Road, four youth, who followed them on two motorcycles, intercepted the vehicle at 8:25 p.m. They attacked the occupants, and flashed a sword, threatening them to part with their valuables.

The robbers snatched a gold chain, a bracelet and two rings, ₹4,800 and a mobile from them and fled the scene. while Mr. Jayasankar sustained an injury on his face, Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Balamurugan sustained bleeding injuries on their face, back and legs.

Based on Mr. Jayasankar’s complaint, M. Reddiyapatti police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the robbers.