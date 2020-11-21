Tamil Nadu

Apsara Reddy rejoins AIADMK

AIADMK leaders welcoming Apsara Reddy into the party.  

Transgender activist and national general secretary of the women’s wing of the All India Mahila Congress Apsara Reddy on Friday returned to the AIADMK.

The activist, who had been in the BJP too, re-joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at the party headquarters here.

The AIADMK announced that Janani P. Satishkumar had been made secretary of the Vellore zone of the party’s Information Technology (IT) wing, in the place of M. Kovai Sathyan, who would remain spokesperson of the party.

R. Gopalakrishnan, former Member of Parliament, has been included in the committee for drafting the election manifesto and K. Manickam, Member of the Legislative Assembly, in the panel for the election campaign.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 2:41:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/apsara-reddy-rejoins-aiadmk/article33146250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY