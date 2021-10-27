Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for Vahani scholarship

Vahani Educational Trust, which offers full scholarships for students pursuing any undergraduate course, has invited applications from candidates aspiring to join courses in the next academic year.

A press release by the trust said that Class 12 students from across the country can apply, and the selection will be based on individual merit and family income, following an online application and interview process.

The applications have to be submitted latest by December 1. The application form and other details are available at www.vahanischolarship.com. While 60 students will be selected for the scholarship, the trust said that it was planning to accommodate more students from the South this year.

The trust said that it has increased the number of scholarships awarded each year, beginning with 16 scholarships awarded for the first time in 2016. Besides the scholarship, the trust also offered mentorship to the students by connecting them with its network of mentors.

Reeva Misra, founder and chairperson of the trust, said that the the idea of starting Vahani as a scholarship foundation was to create leaders who will become inspirational change agents in their local communities.


Oct 27, 2021

