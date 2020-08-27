Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for Naturopathy and Yoga course in Puducherry

The Centralised Admission Committee has invited applications from candidates of Puducherry for admission to an undergraduate course in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science for the academic year 2020-21

The applications can be downloaded from the website www.tnhealth.org.

Candidates can apply till August 31. A self-attested copy of the application should be submitted in advance within the stipulated time to the Secretary, Selection Committee, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu.

A copy of the filled-in application has to be submitted to the CENTAC office, an official release here said on Thursday.

