Applications invited for Madras University’s free education scheme

Special Correspondent June 02, 2022 19:29 IST

Special Correspondent June 02, 2022 19:29 IST

Those who have passed Class XII and whose family annual income is below ₹3 lakh are eligible

Those who have passed Class XII and whose family annual income is below ₹3 lakh are eligible

The University of Madras has called for applications under its free education scheme from candidates who have passed Class XII in 2021-22 and wish to pursue undergraduate programmes in arts and sciences for the academic year 2022-23 in aided and self-financing colleges affiliated to the university. The annual family income of candidates should be below ₹3 lakh. Economically backward students, orphans, children of widows and first generation graduates would be given preference. The details of documents to be uploaded are available on the university website www.unom.ac.in. Candidates may apply within 15 days of the publication of Class XII results. University registrar has said that only online applications with scanned copies of all documents will be accepted.



Our code of editorial values