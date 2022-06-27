Applications invited for education assurance scheme

Eligible women candidates would get a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday invited applications from eligible women candidates for a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. Women who have completed Classes VI to XII in government-run schools and have enrolled in higher education programmes from the 2022-23 academic year or are pursuing UG programmes (including professional and medical programmes) could apply at https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in .

However, the scheme is only for women enrolled in undergraduate programmes and would not be applicable to distance education courses, programmes from open universities and postgraduate programmes, an official press release said. Candidates could clarify their doubts by calling the toll-free number, 14417. “Final-year undergraduate students, who would be completing their graduation in 2021-22, would not be eligible for the programme, since they have only a few months to complete [their course].”

Women students who are enrolling/enrolled in certificate courses, diploma/ITI, D. T.Ed. courses, bachelor’s degrees such as B.A., B.Sc., B. Com, B.B.A. and B.C.A. and all arts and science and fine arts courses, professional courses such as B.E., B. Tech, M.B.B.S., B.D.S., B.Sc. (Agri), B.V.Sc., B.F.Sc. and B.L., and paramedical courses such as nursing, pharmacy, medical lab technology and physiotherapy, are eligible for the scheme.

‘Government School’ refers to Panchayat Union Primary and Middle Schools, Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, schools run by Municipalities and Municipal Corporations, Tribal Welfare Schools, Kallar Reclamation Schools, Backward/Most Backward Welfare Schools, schools run by the Department of the Welfare of the Differently Abled, and those run by the Forest and Social Defence Departments.

Girl students who studied Classes VI-VIII in private schools under the RTE Act but completed Classes IX-XII in government schools are also eligible to apply for the scheme. “The incentive amount under the scheme would be disbursed directly to the student’s bank account,” an official press release from the Social Welfare Department said.

The scheme aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of girls from government schools in higher educational institutions. Through this scheme, a financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month would be provided to girls till they complete their undergraduate degree/diploma/ITI/any other recognised course.