Anti-corruption sleuths search former district panchayat ward member’s premises in Kallakurichi

March 01, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday, March 1, 2024, conducted searches at the premises of former District Panchayat ward member V. Ayyappa’s residence in Thiyagadurgam, as well as a few other places belonging to his family in Kallakurichi district.

According to official sources, the searches were conducted at nine places in the district

The searches were conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against Mr. Ayyappa and his wife A. Thailammal, former vice chairperson of Thiyagadurgam Panchayat Union. The couple are the parents of former Kallakurichi AIADMK MLA A. Prabhu.

According to DVAC sources, Mr. Ayyappa and his wife were accused of accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Mr. Ayyappa had served as the District Panchayat ward member from 2001 to 2006 while his wife served as the vice chairperson from 2001 to 2006 and 2011 to 2016.

Mr. Ayyappa had acquired and possessed properties and pecuniary resources under his name and under the name of his wife to the tune of ₹6.25 crore, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case was booked against both under sections 109 of Indian Penal Code read with sections 13(2) r/w 13(1 )(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are on.