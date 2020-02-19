Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu

1/7

The protest against CAA/NCR/NPR at Chepauk, Chennai. Photo: M. Karunakaran

Children participating in a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC near the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Photo: M. Periasamy

Policemen resting during the CAA protest in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Various Muslim organisations staged a protest aginst CAA,NPR and NRC in front of the Collectorate in Vellore on Wednesday. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Members of various Muslims Organizations taking out a rally in Dindigul on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, to protest against CAA and NPR. Photo: G. Karthikeyan

Members of various Muslim organisations marching towards Erode Collectorate to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in Erode. Photo: M. Govarthan