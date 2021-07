Another reshuffle of IPS officers

The State government announced the transfer of police officers on Tuesday. The unit to handle Crime Against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police, has got a new Deputy Commissioner. G Shyamala Devi, SP Anti Land Grabbing Special Unit, Chennai has been posted as its Deputy Commissioner.

Sumit Sharan, IG, Railways has been transferred as IG, Homeguards, Chennai in the existing vacancy. R. Dhinakaran, IG, Economic Offences Wing, has been posted as IG, Idol Wing CID, in the existing vacancy,

A Kayalvizhi, DIG, Armed Police, Tiruchi, has been posted as DIG, Training, Chennai in the existing vacancy. V.R. Srinivasan, SP, Tiruvarur district has been posted as SP, Dindigul district in the place of C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni.

C Vijayakumar, SP, special units, crime branch, CID, Chennai has been posted as SP, Tiruvarur. C. Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni, has been posted as SP, Thanjavur in the place of Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay who has been transferred and posted as SP Ranipet district.

Om Prakash Meena, SP, Ranipet has been posted as SP -II, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai in the place of Arun Balagopalan.

V Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner, Adyar has been posted as SP, special units, crime branch, CID, Chennai.

Meanwhile, N. Devarani, SP, Chief Security Officer, Chennai Metrorail Ltd, Chennai has been transferred as SP -III, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai. Arun Gopalan, SP -II, Cyber Crime Wing, Chennai has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, St Thomas Mount district.