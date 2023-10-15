Annual Deepavai sale launched at Co-optex in Kallakurichi

October 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Saturday launched the special 30% discount sale on all handloom apparel and products at the Co-optex outlet in Kallakurichi, in view of Deepavali.

According to a press release, shoppers will be offered a rebate of 30% on silk and cotton saris sourced from weavers in Coimbatore, Salem, Arani, Tirubhuvanam, among other places. Dhoties, bed linen, curtains, and readymade garments will also be included in the sale.

Co-optex is also providing an interest-free instalment option at the time of purchase for all government employees. Additionally, the monthly savings plan is designed to facilitate customers in availing of more benefits. A target of ₹45 lakh has been fixed for 2023.

The Collector appealed to local residents to patronise regional weaving communities by buying handloom goods during the festive season.