HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual Deepavai sale launched at Co-optex in Kallakurichi

Shoppers will be offered a rebate of 30% on silk and cotton saris sourced from weavers in Coimbatore, Salem, Arani, Tirubhuvanam

October 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Saturday launched the special 30% discount sale on all handloom apparel and products at the Co-optex outlet in Kallakurichi, in view of Deepavali.

According to a press release, shoppers will be offered a rebate of 30% on silk and cotton saris sourced from weavers in Coimbatore, Salem, Arani, Tirubhuvanam, among other places. Dhoties, bed linen, curtains, and readymade garments will also be included in the sale.

Co-optex is also providing an interest-free instalment option at the time of purchase for all government employees. Additionally, the monthly savings plan is designed to facilitate customers in availing of more benefits. A target of ₹45 lakh has been fixed for 2023.

The Collector appealed to local residents to patronise regional weaving communities by buying handloom goods during the festive season.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.