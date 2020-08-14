Announcement on Salem expressway completion is contempt of court, says Anbumani

The PMK youth wing leader, in a statement, said that when a case is pending in the Supreme Court, such an announcement by the National Highways Authority of India was condemnable

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday slammed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for mentioning that the Chennai-Salem expressway will be completed by March 2025, in their status report.

In a statement, he said that when a case is pending in the Supreme Court, such an announcement was condemnable. He also alleged that it is contempt of court, at a time when the Madras High Court has stayed the project and one is not sure about the outcome in the Supreme Court.

He also urged the Centre to drop the Chennai-Salem expressway project in order to safeguard the environment and said the NHAI should not focus on implementing it.