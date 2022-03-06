Annamalai slams Vaiko for his silence on Cong. rally on Mekedaatu issue

Special Correspondent March 06, 2022 23:24 IST

BJP leader says his party will not accept anything less than the quantum of Cauvery water fixed by tribunal

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said his party will not accept anything less than the minimum quantum of water assured to the State as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court. His statement was in response to MDMK leader Vaiko’s call to the State government to expedite the process of getting the case pending at the Supreme Court for hearing. Mr. Vaiko said the BJP government in Karnataka was keen to build the dam at Mekedatu with the support of the Centre. Mr. Annamalai asked as to why Mr. Vaiko did not raise his voice against his alliance partner, the Congress in Karnataka that was taking out rallies demanding the construction of the dam. “What is the stand of the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Congress and the Congress nationally on this issue? What is their answer to Mr. Vaiko?,” he asked.



