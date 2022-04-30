Annamalai seeks arrest of YouTuber

BJP leader alleges insult to Lord Shiva in a video

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday sought action against the person running a YouTube channel ‘U2 Brutus’ for allegedly insulting Lord Shiva in a video. Claiming that the channel identified itself as a proponent of Dravidian ideology, he charged that “some believe that Dravidian model is about insulting and mocking religious ideas and beliefs”.

The State BJP will not be a mute spectator when people’s religious sentiments are routinely insulted, he said in a statement and questioned if the State Government was deliberately allowing those who upload videos that insult Tamil culture and traditions for publicity, sensationalism and “to fill their stomach”.

BJP State general secretary Karu Nagarajan also demanded that those associated with the channel must be arrested.

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai is expected to visit Sri Lanka and participate in a meeting with tea estate workers and Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of economic crisis that is crippling the Island nation.

Sources in the party said his trip is likely to last for four days.