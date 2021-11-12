Tamil Nadu

Annamalai not qualified to comment on Mullaperiyar: Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday said BJP state president K. Annamalai was not qualified to comment about the Mullaperiyar dam row.

“Annamalai comes from a police background. He does not know anything about Tamil Nadu. It's better if he refrains from commenting. He has no locus standi to take my name,” he said in a statement.

Recently, Mr. Annamalai had urged Vaiko to come together to fight against the Kerala government on the dam issue.

Mr. Vaiko also recalled the efforts taken by him in creating awareness among farmers about the importance of safeguarding the Mullaperiyar dam and protests organised on the issue.

“The Mullaperiyar dam issue is already a settled one. Now, the Kerala government is trying to break the dam. People of Tamil Nadu would strongly protest against this,” he warned.


