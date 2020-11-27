Anna varsity to open for PG, research students from Dec. 2

Anna University will start conducting in-person classes for research scholars and final year postgraduate students from December 2.
In a circular to heads of departments, deans and directors of various campuses and affiliated colleges, University registrar L. Karunamoorthy said that classes will commence for research scholars and final year students of postgraduate technical and science courses as per the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.
Hostels would also be opened for the students of these programmes only. As for the rest of the students, classes would continue to be offered online, the registrar said.
The registrar has urged the deans of the university’s campuses and the principals of affiliated colleges to “scrupulously adhere to the instructions and existing guidelines” given by the State government by “following the standard operating procedures in respect of COVID-19”.
