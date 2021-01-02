Animal repellent system installed at Anaikatti park

In a joint initiative by the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT) and the Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park (NBNP), an animal repellent system based on the detection of ground vibrations, in real time, was installed recently at the park in Anaikatti, Coimbatore district.
A press release said the technology was developed by a team of researchers at BIT. About eight units were installed at NBNP last month.
The animal repellent system is equipped with a high-volume hooter to drive the animals away and is completely automated. The sensitivity level of the system can be adjusted to detect the ground vibrations generated by the footsteps of various animals ranging from cats to elephants, according to the release.
Real-time ground vibration detection technology has varied applications and possesses many advantages over other comparative technologies such as hidden underground sensors , the release said.
The researchers also adopted a noise cancellation technique which makes the repellent system capable of rejecting any extraneous noises like that of rain or vehicles.
Further research is under way to improve the performance of this system, according to the release.
