Angoda Lokka case: CB-CID seeks custody of three arrested in Sri Lankan gangster’s death

The CB-CID, investigating the death of Sri Lankan gangster, Angoda Lokka, has filed a plea in a court here seeking seven days custody of three people arrested in connection with the case.
The agency filed the petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday evening seeking their custody for interrogation.It is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday, police sources said.
Madurai-based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji have been arrested for their alleged role in getting Lokka a Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh by forging the documents.
Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July 3 and the body, after post-mortem was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day.
The investigating agency, in order to establish the identity of Lokka, has sent the viscera to a lab in Chennai for DNA testing.
Meanwhile, the 27-yeara old Thanji who was staying with Lokka, was shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai, as foreign nationals are generally lodged there, police said.
