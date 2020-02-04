Ancient temple in village near Ranipet to get consecrated this Friday

A temple believed to be in existence for over a few hundred years in a tiny village, a few kilometres from the busy Chennai-Bengaluru highway, is gaining attention through volunteer work.

The Sri Swathanthra Lakshmi Nayika Samedha Yuga Narayana Perumal temple, known among devotees as Lakshmi Narayana Perumal temple, in Melvenpakkam in Nemili taluk of Ranipet district, once had its own 11-tier rajagopuram, Mada streets and several acres of land. Villagers also recall that it used to be known as Mahalakshmi Kshetram, with individual sannadhis for all the ashta (eight) Lakshmis.

However, the structure has been reduced to a tiny shrine with passage of time and encroachments.

Consecration to be held

After years of neglect, the temple will now get a ‘Samprokshanam’ (consecration) on Friday (February 7). Along with reconstruction of the temple, separate sanctorums for Lord Seetha-Rama, Lord Sudharshana, Goddess Rukmini, Lord Pandurangan, Sri Dhanvanthri, Sri Ramanujar, Sri Nigamantha Maha Desikan, Yoga Anjaneyar, Sri Garudan, and a sannadhi for ‘12 Azhwars’, are being made.

“This most potent prarthana and parihaara kshethra is supposed to be over several hundred years old, as per the archaeological records,” claims trustee D. Manivannan, who said the temple is regularly visited by childless couples and those who seek marriage proposals.

According to villagers, the temple was worshipped for the presence of Kanchi Mahaperiya, who, in 1957, stayed for three days and offered his blessings.

Inside the temple are Lord Pillaikaaragan Swamy and Goddess Mahalakshmi.

“A great sight that Perumaal and Thaayar are blessing the devotees in unison. Usually one can see the Lakshmi seated on the left lap of the Lord either facing him or facing the devotees. Here both are found in an ‘Anyonya Bhavam’ (togetherness) with their faces close to one another and no gap in between.”

According to Mr. Manivannan, the temple consecration poojas will start on Tuesday evening and the samprokshanam would take place this Friday between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The temple thrives on the donations from philanthropists and anyone desirous in participating may contact Melvenpakkam SriLakshmi Narayana Perumal Charitable Trust by dialling 90031 77722 / 93831 45661. The details of the temple can be accessed through www.melvenpakkamperumal.com.