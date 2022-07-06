Anbumani flays Centre for hike in cooking gas price hike

Price rise will affect the poor, he says

Price rise will affect the poor, he says

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday criticised the Centre for increasing the price of cooking gas by ₹50 and said the hike would affect the poor in the country.

Dr. Anbumani said on social media that it was not fair on the part of the Central government to keep hiking the price of cooking gas despite the price of a cylinder crossing ₹1000. “After the price hike, a cylinder now costs ₹1068.50. In the last 14 months, the price has been increased 12 times. In the last year, the price was ₹710 per cylinder. It has seen an increase of ₹358. This is a 50.44% hike. The poor and middle class will not be able to manage this kind of a sharp price hike,” he said.

He added that the price of cooking gas in the international markets had not increased and questioned why the prices have been increased in India. “The Centre should provide subsidy and roll back the price hike,” he said.

In another statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss criticised the State government for reducing the number of Tamil periods in a week to accommodate moral science lessons for classes VI-X in government schools. Though the introduction of moral science subject in a week was a welcome move, they could have stopped with reducing one English class a week. There was no need to reduce one Tamil period as well,” he said.