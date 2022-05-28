Anbumani becomes PMK president

PMK 2.0 must be created for the party to capture power and it should be led by the next generation, says resolution

Anbumani Ramadoss has been elevated as the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, founded by his father Dr. S. Ramadoss in 1989, at the special State general body meeting held at Tiruverkadu in Chennai on Saturday.

Mr. Anbumani replaces G.K. Mani, who has held the post since 1998. A resolution, read by Mr. Mani, stated, “The PMK has a major role in deciding the direction of politics in Tamil Nadu. [In] 6 out of 9 Lok Sabha elections and 5 out of 7 Assembly elections, G.K. Mani has been the leader of the party.”

To ensure that the PMK is voted to power in the State, PMK 2.0 must be created and it should be led by the next generation. During the discussions on who should be the next leader, there was unanimity on the choice of Mr. Anbumani. “The cadre wants the PMK to be strengthened at all levels. For this task, the general body believes that Mr. Anbumani would be the right person,” said the resolution that was passed.

Speaking after taking over as the president, Mr. Anbumani said, “This is a big responsibility. The PMK’s goal is the development of Tamil Nadu. It is not about making me the Chief Minister. If we have the power, we can do this very well. The PMK has achieved many things without political power. We are devising the ‘Pattali model’ to capture power,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said an updated version of the PMK would be seen in the coming months and years under his leadership. “PMK 2.0 will be implemented. I will be honest as the PMK president and I expect the same from you. All office-bearers should be honest and straightforward. The PMK is not like other parties. It is different. Office-bearers who cross the line will be punished immediately,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Ramadoss was critical of the functioning of the cadre and asked why the party had not grown exponentially and fulfilled its potential as the Aam Aadmi Party did. “Is there any party that has policies and schemes similar to the PMK’s? Then, why are we winning just 4 seats and not 40 seats,” he asked.