Anbumani asks for implementation of Clean Air action plan

‘The plan should have been implemented by 2020,’ he wrote to CM Stalin

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging for immediate implementation of State Clean Air Action Plan.

Tamil Nadu and other States should have implemented the plan by 2020 as envisaged in the National Clean Air Program and southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from States including Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

Expressing disappointment over non formulation of State Clean Air Action Plan in Tamil Nadu, he said the State government should formulate and implement the plan without any further delay. The plan should not only include the guidelines issued by the Centre, but also include global practices as well as points suggested by United Nations in its Air Pollution in Asia and the Pacific: Science-based Solutions report, Mr. Anbumani said.

The plan should be formulated after inviting comments from public, NGOs, political parties, members of legislative assembly and parliament, representatives of local bodies among others, he urged.

