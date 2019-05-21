An exit poll for Cong., DMK: Tamilisai

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the results of the Lok Sabha exit polls were “definitely an exit poll for the Congress, DMK and [Trinamool Congress leader] Mamata Banerjee, and a complete exit poll for [TDP leader] Chandrababu Naidu”.

She said it was laughable that TNCC president K.S. Alagiri was alleging that the BJP was behind the exit polls and that the Election Commission was favouring the BJP.

“Just look at Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. There is a massive BJP wave. These three States are examples [which prove] that once people see a Congress government for even a few months, they don’t want it,” she claimed.

Ms. Tamilisai said the results of the polls would show that people want development schemes to continue.