AMMK seeks proper maintenance of water bodies in Delta region

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday, urged the Public Works and Revenue Departments to ensure proper maintenance of water bodies in the Cauvery delta.

Referring to a breach in Grand Anicut canal near Peravurani on the border of Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts, Mr. Dhinakaran said this illustrated the way the State government had carried out the work of removal of silt from canals and other water courses in the Cauvery delta. The administration should at least take steps to protect farmers against damage, he said.

In a couple of tweets, the AMMK leader said, in view of the seven-day complete lockdown the government should provide free rations and cash support of ₹1,000 each to the people of Madurai district, as is being done in Chennai and its three adjoining districts.