Tamil Nadu

AMMK seeks proper maintenance of water bodies in Delta region

General secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has urged the Public Works and Revenue Departments, to maintain water bodies in the Cauvery Delta, properly

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday, urged the Public Works and Revenue Departments to ensure proper maintenance of water bodies in the Cauvery delta.

Referring to a breach in Grand Anicut canal near Peravurani on the border of Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts, Mr. Dhinakaran said this illustrated the way the State government had carried out the work of removal of silt from canals and other water courses in the Cauvery delta. The administration should at least take steps to protect farmers against damage, he said.

In a couple of tweets, the AMMK leader said, in view of the seven-day complete lockdown the government should provide free rations and cash support of ₹1,000 each to the people of Madurai district, as is being done in Chennai and its three adjoining districts.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 4:10:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ammk-seeks-proper-maintenance-of-water-bodies-in-delta-region/article31898100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY