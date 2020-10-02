Amid lockdown, KMC registers a rise in births

800 deliveries were performed at Chennai hospital in Sept.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deliveries performed at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has been on the rise. On September 29 alone, a total of 40 babies were delivered at the hospital, as against a daily average of 20-25.

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown led to an increased inflow of pregnant women to government hospitals. KMC, a government hospital in Chennai offering maternity services, has seen more deliveries amid the pandemic.

Covid-19 patients too

“Usually, we conduct 450-500 deliveries a month at the hospital, and at times, the number goes up to 700-750. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deliveries has been on the rise. This is because many patients opted for deliveries at government hospitals. Our obstetrics-gynaecology team has been working throughout, handling pregnant women, including those who have tested positive for COVID-19,” P. Vasanthamani, dean of KMC, said.

According to data available at the hospital, 432 deliveries were conducted in March. The number of deliveries increased to 601 in April and 649 in May.

There were 684 deliveries in June, 642 in July and 659 in August. In September, 800 deliveries were conducted at the hospital.

Till date, 513 antenatal women, who tested positive for COVID-19, were admitted to the hospital. Of this, 306 women gave birth, while the remaining were discharged after treatment.

“We had two pregnant women — aged 28 and 30 — who were critical. Both had central placenta previa in which the placenta covers the internal os of the cervix, and had tested positive for COVID-19. The condition could lead to complications, including excessive bleeding warranting blood transfusion, and even a hysterectomy. Doctors performed caesarean sections and both patients recovered well and were discharged,” she said.

The dean added that they had set up separate facilities for handling antenatal women who test positive for COVID-19, including a separate ward, a labour room and an operation theatre for caesarean sections.