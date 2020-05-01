Ambedkar statue desecrated in Cuddalore

The desecration of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Bharathi Road triggered tension in Cuddalore on Friday. The miscreants had put footwear on the bronze statue and a poster with derogatory comments had been tied to the statue on May Day.
According to police, local residents spotted the footwear and the poster on Friday morning. The footwear and the poster were removed from the statue immediately.
Receiving this information, a group of cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cleaned the statue and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.
A senior police officer said that they were examining CCTV footage of shops and business establishments around the statue. The miscreants will be arrested soon, he said.
