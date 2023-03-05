Ambedkar Law University holds moot court competition

March 05, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 31 teams from across the country participated in the 13 th K.R. Ramamani Memorial Taxation moot court competition held here on Saturday.

The moot court was hosted by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s School of Excellence in its premises in Perungudi. The competition aims to develop the next generation of tax practitioners and is conducted in memory of K.R. Ramamani, often referred to as the ‘Palkhivala of the South’.

Participants Anagha Randass, Sruthi Susan Mathew and Impana Halgeri from the NUALS, Kochi were adjudged winners. Students of Sastra deemed university were declared runners up. Anirud Narayen of the School of Law, Sastra, won the best speaker award and students of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, won the best memorial award.

Mehul Kulshrestha of the University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Arjun of University Institute of Legal Studies, Punjab University, won the best researcher award.

Madras High Court judge N. Seshasayee presided over the valedictory. Judge Mohammed Shaffiq and former additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu Arvindh Pandian and senior partner of SAPR Advocates R. Vijayaraghavan were the judges of the competition.