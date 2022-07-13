Ambedkar Law University convocation in July

Fees have to be paid online before July 19

Fees have to be paid online before July 19

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will conduct its 12 th convocation in July. Candidates who have successfully completed their law degree courses by February 2022 are eligible to apply. They may submit their convocation application along with prescribed fee receipt through respective colleges/SOEL.

Applications may be downloaded from the university website and fees paid online before July 19. Eligible candidates who did not apply earlier for convocation may also apply, according to university registrar.