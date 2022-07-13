Ambedkar Law University convocation in July
Fees have to be paid online before July 19
The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will conduct its 12 th convocation in July. Candidates who have successfully completed their law degree courses by February 2022 are eligible to apply. They may submit their convocation application along with prescribed fee receipt through respective colleges/SOEL.
Applications may be downloaded from the university website and fees paid online before July 19. Eligible candidates who did not apply earlier for convocation may also apply, according to university registrar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.