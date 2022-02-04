Allow traders to carry up to ₹2 lakh cash, SEC urged

Association submits a petition to State Election Commissioner

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner on Friday to allow traders carry cash up to ₹2 lakh for trading purpose.

Members of the traders’ body noted that the cash meant for purchase of goods were seized from traders in Vaniyambadi despite having essential documents. Such seizures ahead of the local bodies election had hit merchants who were severely affected during the pandemic.

Small traders might not carry sufficient documents as they mostly earn money from retail sale of goods in limited quantities. People are affected when they carry cash for various purposes such as repayment of education loan or wedding expenditures.

The traders’ body has sought the State Election Commission to raise the cap of cash limit to ₹2 lakh and ease cash seizure rules, said a press release.