‘Allow textile units to run without curbs’

Staff need to reach home and office at nights, says association

The Southern India Mills’ Association has appealed to the government to permit textile units to operate without time restrictions from Tuesday.

Secretary general of the association K. Selvaraju said that textile units –– spinning, weaving, processing, and vertically integrated units –– operate three shifts.

The workers of the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift need to return home and those coming for the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift need to travel at night from their homes.

Shift workers

The State government has announced lockdown from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. from April 20.

The movement of workers should not be affected for both these shifts as these account for two-thirds of the production. The government should treat textiles as a continuous processing sector and permit operation of the units without time restrictions, he said.

Further, the employees should not be stopped from returning or reaching the workplace when the restrictions remain in place, Mr. Selvaraju added.