Allow libraries to reopen, urge magazine publishers

‘Local bodies should pay pending dues‘

The Tamil Nadu Magazine Publishers’ Association has appealed to the Chief Minister and the School Education Secretary to allow public libraries to reopen.

The association said that readers were approaching them, wanting to know when the libraries would reopen.

“Rural students depend on libraries for information. Many go to the libraries to read newspapers. When Tasmac shops have been allowed to reopen, why not public libraries,” asked Arasu Alagappan, association general secretary.

Association president R. Sakthivel said the 4,650 public libraries in the State had remained shut for five months. “The libraries have around 20 lakh members. There are around 10,000 workers and the libraries account for over two crore books, languishing without maintenance,” he said.

In the petition, the association said that local bodies should pay the amount due to the libraries. Local bodies must give away 10% from the revenue tax it collects for the upkeep of libraries, it said. According to the association members, as much as ₹211 crore was pending in dues from local bodies in 2019. As of March 31, the Chennai Corporation owed over ₹66.53 crore to the 130 district libraries, the members said.

The association also said the government should increase the fund allocation for book purchase to 20%, from 6.5%. Mr. Sakthivel said the amount was fixed in 1980, and since then, had not been revised. With more books and newspapers being published, the libraries should be given sufficient funds to stock the facilities, he said.

“Libraries can ensure adherence to physical distancing by reducing the number of chairs. An attendant can also keep a check on the number of people inside,” said K. Nithyanandam, president of the Madras Library Association. He reiterated the demand to open libraries, saying, “We are being approached by the readers. I am a resident of R.K. Nagar constituency. I made all preparations to open a library in my locality, but the pandemic has prevented this from materialising.”