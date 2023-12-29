GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All India Hindu Mahasabha leader in T.N. held for hurling molotov cocktail at his own house

Police said Peri Senthil, State general secretary of the organisation, had staged the incident at his home in Ulundurpet, in a bid to get police protection

December 29, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Peri Senthil, State general secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha

Peri Senthil, State general secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special team of the Kallakurichi police on Friday, December 29, 2023, arrested three persons, including a functionary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha and his son, for allegedly hatching a conspiring to hurl a molotov cocktail at their own house.

The arrested persons were identified as Senthil alias Peri Senthil, State general secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha and his son Chandru, hailing from Ulundurpet, and Madhavan, a painter from Chennai.

A police team took up an investigation following information that a molotov cocktail (a crude incendianary bomb) had been hurled at the house of Peri Senthil at Kesavan Nagar in Ulundurpet on December 23. During the investigation, the police found that an individual, Madhavan had thrown the bomb.

During an interrogation, the Madhavan told police that Peri Senthil, his son Chandru and Senthil’s brother Janda alias Rajiv Gandhi had planned the entire incident. Senthil’s brother had arranged for Madhavan to hurl the molotov cocktail at his house. Police found that the incident had been plotted in a bid to get police protection for Peri Senthil.

Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena said after the incident, Peri Senthil had sought police protection alleging that he faced threats to his life. But the police found no threat perception during a routine review. Peri Senthil had planned the entire event to allegedly get more members enrolled iton his organisation and to get police protection.

The trio was arrested and remanded to custody, while a search has been launched to nab Rajiv Gandhi who is at large. A case has been booked against them under sections of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and the Indian Penal Code.

