Alagiri slams ban on volunteer relief work

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri slammed the State government's warning against people, organisations and political parties distributing food and relief material to various people affected by the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.
In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said various political parties, NGOs and social activists had taken up more relief work than the government. “Just as much as the AIAMDK government has the right to provide relief to people during the lockdown, all political parties have the same right. This announcement by the AIADMK government is a inhuman, autocratic decision. We strongly condemn this," he said.
Mr. Alagiri alleged that the government had taken this decision out of political vendetta as it was not able to digest the goodwill earned by the Opposition parties.
