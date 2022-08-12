A.K. Moorthy is in charge of PMK’s north zone
PMK on Thursday appointed former Union Minister of State for Railways A.K. Moorthy as Joint General Secretary for the party's North Zone.
In a statement, party's president Anbumani Ramadoss said Mr. Moorthy would be in-charge of 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai and sought cooperation from the cadres.
