Aid released to University of Cologne’s Tamil Department

CM accords sanction to send ₹1.25 crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accorded sanction to provide a ₹1.25 crore financial assistance to the Tamil Department at the University of Cologne, Germany. The department was facing closure for want of funds.

Earlier this year, the Tamil diaspora in Europe launched a fundraising campaign for the department. In a press release, the government said the previous AIADMK government had sanctioned the funds in 2019 on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, and the then opposition leader M.K. Stalin had called for immediate disbursal of the funds to the department. But the funds were not released.

Upon coming to know of this, Mr. Stalin immediately ordered release of the funds to enable the department to function without any hassle, the release added.

The release further said this would help the department reach its 60th year anniversary in two years.