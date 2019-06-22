AIADMK to hold prayers for rain today

Aimed at countering the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Statewide agitation against the “failure” of the State government to tackle the problem of water shortage, the ruling AIADMK will organise special prayers at temples on Saturday for rain.

To be organised throughout the State, the prayers will include pujas, “Varuna Japam,” and “Annadhanam” (mass feeding), said sources in the party.

Fiat to Ministers

Ministers have been told to attend the prayers. For instance, O.S. Manian, party’s secretary for the Nagapattinam district, will attend the prayers at Vedaranyeswarar temple in his constituency of Vedaranyam.

R.B. Udhayakumar, secretary of the Amma Peravai, will have to cover the events in three constituencies – Sholavandan, Usilampatti and Thirumangalam — all in Madurai district.

Last month, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department had asked temples under its control to hold prayers for rain.