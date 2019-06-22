Tamil Nadu

AIADMK to hold prayers for rain today

more-in

Intended to counter DMK’s agitation

Aimed at countering the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Statewide agitation against the “failure” of the State government to tackle the problem of water shortage, the ruling AIADMK will organise special prayers at temples on Saturday for rain.

To be organised throughout the State, the prayers will include pujas, “Varuna Japam,” and “Annadhanam” (mass feeding), said sources in the party.

Fiat to Ministers

Ministers have been told to attend the prayers. For instance, O.S. Manian, party’s secretary for the Nagapattinam district, will attend the prayers at Vedaranyeswarar temple in his constituency of Vedaranyam.

R.B. Udhayakumar, secretary of the Amma Peravai, will have to cover the events in three constituencies – Sholavandan, Usilampatti and Thirumangalam — all in Madurai district.

Last month, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department had asked temples under its control to hold prayers for rain.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
water supply
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 5:40:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-to-hold-prayers-for-rain-today/article28104044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY