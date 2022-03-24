AIADMK stages walkout, boycotts proceedings in the Assembly

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 16:17 IST

Palaniswami tries to speak during Finance Minister’s reply, but Speaker refuses to allow him

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the media persons after staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The AIADMK walked out of the Assembly on the last day of the proceedings too and further boycotted the replies made by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam arrived at the House at 10 a.m. and remained there as a few Bills were introduced by Ministers. When the Chair invited Mr. Rajan to deliver his reply to the debate, Mr. Palaniswami attempted to speak. Though Speaker M. Appavu did not allow it, a persistent Mr. Palaniswami attempted to speak but in vain. After the unsuccessful attempts, Mr. Palaniswami staged a walkout along with the party members.



